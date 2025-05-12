Video shows man throw chainsaw, shoot at deputy during Thurston County pursuit

The Brief Damien Madison, a 27-year-old with 10 felony convictions, remains on the run after firing 15 rounds from an AR-15 at a Thurston County deputy during a high-speed chase; he is considered armed and dangerous. Dashcam footage shows Madison throwing objects—including a chainsaw and toolbox—at deputies before opening fire; his fiancé, who was driving, has since been arrested and faces a $50,000 bail. Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders criticized the justice system for not detaining Madison sooner, noting this was the third pursuit involving him in six months; a $1,000 reward is offered for tips leading to his arrest.



The moment a wanted suspect on the run fired an AR-15 towards a Thurston County Sheriff's deputy, hitting the patrol car's windshield, is caught on camera.

What we know:

The man accused of pulling the trigger is Damien Madison, 27.

The 10-time convicted felon is considered armed and dangerous and hasn't been seen since Thursday.

In the video, you can not only hear gunfire, but also see the suspect throwing things out of the car at the deputy. The reward is now up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

"Shots fired. Shots fired," said Sanders.

The newly released video from the Thurston County Sheriff's Office also shows deputies chasing Damien Madison in their vehicle.

"Get that car off the road," said a deputy on the video.

Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders says Madison, 27, has a long criminal history, including 10 felony convictions.

"Driver, show me your hands. Show me your hands. Shut it off," said Sanders.

The Sheriff says was Madison's third high-speed chase in Thurston County alone.

Investigators say Madison was in the passenger seat, his fiancé behind the wheel, when video shows them fleeing a stop.

It also shows him throwing items at the deputy.

"Just threw a chainsaw out the window. Now he just threw a toolbox out the window. He’s trying to get me to wreck," said a deputy on the video. "Just threw a motorcycle helmet at me."

The sound of gunfire from an AR-15 follows.

"He’s shooting at us, shots fired, shots fired," said a deputy on video.

Sheriff Sanders says Madison unloaded 15 rounds at the deputy.

Damien Madison wanted poster, including reward offer

Sanders said Madison was out on community custody at the time for his prior prison sentence for firearm-related offenses.

"This is the third time we’ve pursued this individual in six months. The last time I talked about him, I actually specifically stated that if the judges don’t start taking this seriously, somebody is going to get hurt or killed," said Derek Sanders, Thurston County Sheriff.

The gunfire badly damaged the deputy's patrol car.

By the time another deputy picked him up, and they continued the chase, Madison's fiancé had dropped him off, and he was gone.

"Step out of the car faster," said a deputy on the video. "Get your…hands up."

"Did she drop him off? Is he in your car?" asked a deputy in the video. "Where’s that rifle at? Where did you…drop him off at ?"

FOX 13 was there as Madison's fiancé faced a judge on Friday. Her bail was set at $50,000.

Windows on the SUV were shattered following the pursuit. The deputy's vehicle was riddled with holes. Sheriff Sanders says it could have been avoided.

"I hope this is at least a wake-up call of some sort. This individual should still be sitting inside the Thurston County Jail," said Sheriff Sanders.

The multi-day manhunt was still underway for Madison Sunday night. The sheriff says that Madison has made statements that he will not be taken alive, and it's believed he's armed and dangerous.

If you have seen him, or know where he is, call 911 immediately.

The Source: Information in this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle reporter Jennifer Dowling and the Thurston County Sheriff's Office.

