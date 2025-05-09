The Brief One person is in custody and two others were injured after a police shooting in Renton Friday afternoon. Officers and SWAT were trying to arrest a suspect in another shooting when gunfire broke out. No officers were injured.



One person is in custody and two others were injured after a police shooting in Renton on Friday.

What we know:

According to Renton police, the shooting happened in the afternoon at the intersection of Southeast 168th Street and 116th Avenue Southeast, near Fairwood. There is a large police presence in the area.

via Renton Police Dept. on X

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Officers and Valley SWAT were trying to arrest a suspect in a separate shooting when gunfire broke out, police said. That other shooting happened Thursday night near Northeast 6th Street and Queen Avenue Northeast, and left an 18-year-old man in critical condition.

The King County Independent Force Investigative Team is now investigating the shooting.

What we don't know:

The current condition of the two people who were injured is unknown at this time.

It also wasn't specified how many officers discharged their weapons.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story came from social media posts from the Renton Police Department.

