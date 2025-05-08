Suspect shot, killed by police after pursuit in Poulsbo, WA

The Brief A suspect was shot and killed by police in Poulsbo on Wednesday night after a pursuit and standoff involving a knife. Officers say the suspect posed a lethal threat and did not comply with commands despite attempts to use non-lethal force. No officers were injured; the state’s Office of Independent Investigations is handling the case.



A suspect who led authorities on a pursuit in Poulsbo on Wednesday night was shot and killed by police after allegedly brandishing a knife.

What they're saying:

According to the Poulsbo Police Department (PPD), one of its officers was following a vehicle that refused to stop near Viking Way and Nordic Cove Lane. Deputies with the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist.

After the vehicle stopped, officers approached the driver, who was allegedly armed with a large knife and "presented a lethal threat to the officers and deputies," the PPD said.

Officers attempted to de-escalate the situation and used non-lethal force, but the suspect did not comply with commands. Police eventually shot and killed the suspect, who they say continued to pose a deadly threat.

No officers or deputies were injured, according to the PPD.

What's next:

All officers involved have been placed on administrative leave while the Washington State Office of Independent Investigations leads the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a press release by the Poulsbo Police Department.

