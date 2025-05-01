The Brief Washington has passed House Bill 1293, increasing the base fine for littering from $50 to $125 for amounts up to one cubic foot. An extra $93 penalty applies for littering on state highways, bringing the total potential fine to $218. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Mark Klicker, awaits Governor Bob Ferguson's signature. If signed, it will take effect on July 27.



Litterbugs in Washington may soon face steeper penalties as House Bill 1293, which increases fines for littering, awaits Governor Bob Ferguson's signature.

The bill raises the base penalty for littering from $50 to $125 for amounts up to one cubic foot, classifying it as a Class 2 civil infraction. An additional $93 fine applies if the littering occurs on state highways. ​

Bags of collected trash are seen alongside a road in Washington state. (Courtesy of Washington State Department of Transportation)

First increase since 1993

Big picture view:

This marks the first adjustment to the state's littering penalties since 1993.

The legislation, sponsored by Rep. Mark Klicker (R-Walla Walla), aims to address the escalating litter problem in Washington.

According to the Washington State Department of Ecology, the state experiences 42% more litter than the national average, with approximately 73,000 pieces of litter per mile on interstates, equating to nearly 1,600 pounds per mile. ​

Legislative journey implementation

By the numbers:

House Bill 1293 passed the House with a 98-0 vote on April 27, and the Senate with a 27-20 vote on April 26. If signed by Ferguson, the new penalties will take effect on July 27, 2025.

Additional provisions

Beyond increasing fines, the bill initially included the formation of a task force to develop further strategies for reducing litter. However, this provision was removed during the legislative process. ​

For more information on House Bill 1293 and its implications, visit the Washington State Legislature's official page.

The Source: Information in this story came from House Bill 1293 and FOX 13 Seattle original reporting.

