Military vehicle crashes over I-90 wall in Bellevue, WA

Two people were injured Saturday after a military vehicle crashed over a highway wall in Bellevue.

The vehicle was pulling a trailer heading east on I-90 when the driver drifted right and went over the wall, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson.

Military vehicle crash in Bellevue (Washington State Patrol)

WSP reports no other vehicles were involved in the early afternoon crash.

The trailer being carried behind appears to have remained attached and jackknifed on top of the vehicle.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Washington State Patrol.

