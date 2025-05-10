Triplet siblings of murdered Idaho student graduate without him

It’s been more than two years since four University of Idaho students were murdered in an off-campus house in November of 2022. On Saturday, one of those students, Ethan Chapin, would have been graduating. As a triplet, his siblings walked across the stage without him.

"They have just persevered, it’s amazing, their strength and their ability to move forward," Stacy Chapin, Ethan’s mom said.

Ethan Chapin's family honored at a Sigma Chi dinner the day before the slain triplet would have turned 21. His brother Hunter, a fellow member, received the organization's first memorial scholarship a year after it was endowed in Ethan's memory. Etha Expand

She prepared for this day to be emotional when FOX 13 first talked with her a few months ago. She said, she is just amazed with how his siblings have been able to move forward despite Ethan not being here for this monumental day. Still, she says they are blessed to have had 20 years with him.

Ethan Chapin's graduating class at the University of Idaho on May 10, 2025.

What they're saying:

"We have this motto ‘live life like Ethan,’" Chapin shared. "It’s a day that honestly, that Jim and I just have to be parents that day. We just have to be parents to Maizie and Hunter and the obvious is, obviously Ethan isn’t graduating that day and that’s going to be tough, but it’s a day we will just simply celebrate Maizie and Hunter," Chapin said.

Ethan Chapin pictured in a doorway to the Sigma Chi fraternity house on Greek Row in Moscow, Idaho. The fraternity endowed a scholarship in his memory. (Stacy Chapin)

She added the whole world should be proud of them after they persevered following this tragedy that their family faced. To honor Ethan and keep his spirit alive, his family started Ethan Chapin’s Smile Foundation.

Local perspective:

Earlier this month, the foundation awarded another $50,000 in scholarships to help others follow their dreams. They called this round of awards bittersweet, as Ethan should have been graduating this month. Instead, they said, they’re honoring his smile, his kindness and his passion for life by providing scholarships.

"He was a magnanimous personality and Jim and I are proud of that," Chapin said.

The trial for Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing Ethan, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves, is scheduled to start on August 11.

The Source: Information in this story came from original FOX 13 Seattle interviews.

