Made with Kindness Foundation honors Maddie Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves and Xana Kernodle

This month marks one year since the "Made with Kindness Foundation" was created in honor of three of the four University of Idaho students who were brutally murdered in an off-campus home in November 2022.

Angela Navejas and her daughter Ashlin Couch started the foundation.

"Maddie was like a daughter to me," Navejas said.

The backstory:

She told FOX 13 her daughter and Maddie were best friends. Couch lived in the home on King Road until she graduated early in the summer of 2022 and Xana moved into Couch’s room.

"I knew all the girls really well," Navejas said.

She was devastated when she found out Maddie, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death in that home. More than two years later, she said it’s been really difficult, especially with all of the recent hearings and court documents coming out.

"It's really hard, but I try to focus on the fact that we are doing something to honor and remember these beautiful girls," Navejas said. "I can't imagine the pain that the families are going through, knowing the pain that I have, and I wasn't their mom. I just knew that I needed to do something to not only help us, but maybe provide some love and provide something positive."

In May, the Made with Kindness Foundation will award 20 kids with $2,500 dollar scholarships. They’re also working on what’s called the kindness club, which will provide different modules for college students, like how women can stay safe when they're jogging on campus. They’re also reaching out to colleges and sororities to talk about how to make colleges safer.

Last year, the foundation dedicated two plaques and two benches to the girls in a place they loved visiting: Lake Coeur d’Alene.

"The summer of 2022 was the last picture I had with, you know, with Maddie, Kaylee and Ashlin, and we all went boating," Navejas said.

They’re also currently planning the second "Make it Pink Gala."

"It's June 13 this year, and it's going to be at the Hagadone Event center," Navejas said. "Madison Mogen actually wanted to get married there one day, so we are having it there this year, so it's going to be a little extra special."

Their legacy now made with kindness.

"I know that Maddie, Kaylee and Xana are looking down and they're so proud of what we're doing," Navejas said.

While this foundation honors the three girls, Ethan Chapin’s family created the "Ethan’s Smile Foundation" in his honor, which also provides scholarships.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Made with Kindness Foundation and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

