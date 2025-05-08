Bryan Kohberger case: Judge denies prosecutors' request for personality testing

The Brief An Idaho judge has denied a request to conduct personality testing on quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger. Judge Steven Hippler cited time constraints and privacy concerns in ruling against prosecutors' request for mental evaluation of Bryan Kohberger.



A judge in Idaho has denied prosecutors' request to conduct personality testing on quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger.

Kohberger is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Ethan Chapin, 20. The former Washington State University student was also charged with one felony count of burglary.

In an order Wednesday, Judge Steven Hippler denied the state's request to perform a personality test on Kohberger, citing time constraints.

Hippler wrote that "any new potential diagnoses or evidence uncovered through personality testing may elicit the need for further testing," which would require more time to be spent.

He also wrote that the use of a personality test has the potential to uncover "new mental health diagnoses" that haven't been disclosed, which could cross a legal line since Kohberger only gave up privacy rights for conditions he has revealed.

Related article

Kohberger's defense team won't be permitted to bring up testimony about Kohberger having a "personality disorder."

Hippler also extended a deadline for rebuttal disclosure, which gives prosecutors more time for their expert to complete a behavioral health examination. Prosecutors are seeking to rebut defense experts who claimed Kohberger has autism, obsessive-compulsive disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

The judge gave prosecutors until May 27 to complete the report but noted Kohberger's defense team cannot be present during the mental health examination.

Timeline of Nov. 13, 2022:

4 a.m.: Suspect arrives at house

Between 4 and 4:17: Time of murders

4:19: Roommate calls 3 victims, no one answers

4:22 to 4:24: Surviving roommates text each other from inside house

4:27: Roommate calls victims again; no one answers

4:32: Roommate texts Goncalves 'Pls answer'

10:23: Surviving roommate texts victims; no one answers

11:39: Roommate calls her father

12 p.m.: 911 call placed from roommate's phone

Related article

In a separate order, Hippler ruled that Kohberger's immediate family members can remain in the courtroom for the duration of the trial, even though prosecutors plan on calling some of them as witnesses.

In April, Hippler denied two separate motions from Kohberger's defense team to exclude the death penalty from being used in this case.

During an April 9 hearing, the defense team argued that the death penalty should be struck because discovery produced by prosecutors has been both voluminous and unorganized.

Hippler, in his response, wrote that Kohberger's complaints about the amount of discovery produced "ring hollow."

"[Kohberger] has been receiving discovery in the same manner for over two years," Hippler wrote. "[Kohberger] has not sought additional resources … to hire additional staff to review discovery or obtain litigation document control software to help organize and sort the evidence. His lead counsel insisted that she be allowed to take on a second high-profile capital case despite the voluminous discovery in this case."

Related article

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX News. Fox News' Dan Springer contributed to this report.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

New area code coming to Seattle area in June. What to know

WA's first In-N-Out gets closer to opening date

VIDEO: Dramatic arrest of WA mother carrying toddler, stolen gun

Pro-Palestinian protesters cause $1M in damage at UW, 34 arrested

Health experts say ‘harmless’ symptoms could be signs of blood disease

2 WA brothers arrested after high-speed pursuit on I-90

Video shows shackled inmate escape custody at Sea-Tac, board light rail

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.