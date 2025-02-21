Mom of slain Idaho student weighs in on Kohberger case development

The Brief The mother of one of the college students killed in Idaho back in 2022 talks with FOX 13 about moving forward. She weighs decisions to attend the trial, and tells us about keeping her son's memory alive. The interview comes just days after a major blow to the defense team for accused killer Bryan Kohberger.



Just days after an Idaho judge denied motions to exclude key evidence in the trial for Bryan Kohberger, the man charged in connection with the brutal deaths of four University of Idaho students, FOX 13 sat down with the mother of one of the victims.

On Friday, Ethan’s mom, Stacy Chapin, told FOX 13 they are blessed to have had 20 years with him and, despite what happened, they have to move forward and are constantly finding a way to continue.

"It’s always kind of right at the forefront, you have to learn to live with that," Chapin said.

Stacy Chapin talks with FOX 13 Seattle. Her family, including son Ethan, are shown in the foreground.

Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogan were stabbed to death in an off-campus home in November 2022.

Just last month, attorneys for Kohberger filed motions asking the court to throw out key DNA evidence in this case. This week, Judge Steven Hippler denied those motions.

Her response:

"How could you not, let’s be honest, how could a judge not allow DNA," Chapin told FOX 13. "He basically said it in one of his hearings, he said it’s admissible every day and twice on Sunday and that’s, you would have had to fight tooth and nail to not allow DNA, that would be crazy."

The ruling is now bringing the case one step closer to the trial, which is scheduled to begin this summer. The trial is one the Chapin family has been adamant about not attending in the past.

"I just feel this impending storm that’s coming," Chapin said. "We are considering whether or not we’ll go. That is a very difficult thing to think about, but if we have to go, I don’t know who else can represent Ethan other than his family."

Until then, Chapin’s focus is on Ethan’s siblings, who are set to graduate this May. As a triplet, Ethan would have been alongside them. His legacy is now helping others get an education.

Ethan Chapin's family honored at a Sigma Chi dinner the day before the slain triplet would have turned 21. His brother Hunter, a fellow member, received the organization's first memorial scholarship a year after it was endowed in Ethan's memory. Etha Expand

From left to right: Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Maddie Mogen, 21, the victims of Nov. 13 University of Idaho massacre. (Instagram @xanakernodle / @maddiemogen / @kayleegoncalves) Expand

The family started Ethan’s Smile Foundation, which has since awarded $55,000 in scholarships to 35 kids, all in Ethan’s name.

FOX 13 also talked with Chapin about her thoughts on Kohberger, his fans and a new book project they’re a part of, which will be included in the next episode of the FOX 13 documentary ‘Bryan Kohberger: Inside the Idaho Murders’ coming out in March. Episode one is now streaming on demand and on the FOX local app.

What's next:

Kohberger's jury trial is scheduled to begin in August. Prosecutors have stated they will seek the death penalty if he is convicted.

This case has seen numerous developments, which are being covered in an ongoing documentary and podcast series, "Bryan Kohberger: Inside the Idaho Murders," available on the FOX LOCAL app and other podcast platforms.

