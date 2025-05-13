Canadian was infectious with measles during western WA visit

The Brief A Canadian resident with measles visited King and Snohomish counties, including Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, while infectious. This case is unrelated to previous local cases; Washington state has reported five measles cases among residents in 2025. Health officials urge checking vaccination status amid a national measles resurgence, with over 1,000 cases reported this year.



Public health officials in Seattle and King County are alerting residents to the recent confirmation of a measles case in a Canadian resident who traveled through the area while infectious.

Timeline:

The individual, whose vaccination status remains unknown, visited several public locations between Apr. 30 and May 3, 2025, before being diagnosed with measles.

The Canadian resident's itinerary included stops at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and various public venues in Renton, Bellevue, Seattle, Everett, and Woodinville. Health authorities are urging individuals who are not immune to measles or are unsure of their vaccination status to review the list of potential exposure sites:

4/30/25 - 5/3/25: 9:00 AM on 4/30 through 10:00 AM on 05/03

The Residence Inn Northeast/Bothell, 11920 NE 195th St, Bothell WA 98011

4/30/25: 12:00 PM - 3:30 PM

LA Fitness in Bellevue, 15053 Main St, Bellevue WA 98007

4/30/25: 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Bellevue Market Place at Factoria Shopping Center, 14625 NE 20th ST Bellevue WA 98007

4/30/25: 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery, 14111 NE 145th St, Woodinville WA 98072

4/30/25: 6:00 PM – 8:30 PM

Home Depot, Redmond, 17777 NE 76th St, Redmond WA 98052

5/01/25: 11:30 AM – 2:30 PM

Dunn Lumber, Renton, 120 Factory Ave N, Renton WA 98057

5/01/25: 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Genki Sushi, Renton, 365 S Grady Way Ste B, Renton WA 98057

5/01/25: 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Topgolf Renton Sport Bar and Restaurant, 780 Logan Ave N, Renton WA 98057

5/02/25: 12:00 PM – 3:30 PM

LA Fitness, Kirkland, 12321 120th Pl NE, Kirkland WA 98034

5/02/25: 1:30 PM – 4:00 PM

Pho Mignon, Kirkland, 12557 116th Ave NE, Kirkland WA 98034

5/02/25: 2:30 PM – 4:45 PM

Kobo at HIGO Art Gallery and Shop in the International District, 604 S Jackson St, Seattle WA 98104

5/02/25: 3:00 PM – 5:30 PM

Uwajimaya Seattle Asian Market, 600 5th Ave S, Seattle WA 98104

5/02/25: 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Stoup Brewing, Capitol Hill, 1158 Broadway, Seattle WA 98122

5/02/25: 6:15 PM – 10:00 PM

Spicy Style of Sichuan, 13200 Aurora Ave N, Seattle WA 98133

5/02/25: 8:30 PM – 11:30 PM

Columbia Super Range Fitness Center, 511 128th St SE, Everett WA 98208

5/03/25: 8:30 AM – 1:30 PM

Seattle – Tacoma International Airport, S Concourse (Gate S1)

According to King County Health, this case is not linked to any previous local measles cases. However, health officials say this marks the third instance this year of measles cases involving travelers passing through King County who are not Washington state residents.

In addition, Washington state has reported five measles cases among its residents in 2025.

What they're saying:

Meagan Kay, Medical Epidemiologist for Public Health for Seattle and King County spoke about the leasles outbreaks increasing in frequency.

"Globally and in the U.S., we are experiencing a significant measles resurgence. With over 1,000 cases reported so far this year nationally, 2025 is on track to have the highest number of measles cases in the U.S. since the early 1990s," Kay stated. "It’s an important time to check your vaccination status and get vaccinated if you aren’t protected."

Public health officials encourage residents and travelers to verify their vaccination status and seek vaccination if necessary. For more information on measles prevention and travel safety, people can visit the King County measels information page.

The Source: Information in this story came from the King County public health public information officer.

