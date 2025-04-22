5th WA measles case of 2025 confirmed in King County infant

The Brief The fifth confirmed case of measles in western Washington was recently found after an infant likely got infected while traveling overseas. The child was at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Seattle Children's Hospital while infectious, local health officials say.



The fifth confirmed measles case in Washington this year was found in a King County infant, the third child in the Seattle area to be infected with the disease.

The child went through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Seattle Children's Hospital while infectious, according to Public Health – Seattle & King County.

Health officials say the case is not connected to any previous local measles cases, and the infant was likely exposed during recent international travel. The infant was not vaccinated.

"Measles outbreaks are happening in every part of the world. If you are planning international travel, it’s important to speak with your healthcare provider about what vaccines may be needed. Children need two doses of MMR vaccine: the first dose at age 12-15 months, and the second dose at age 4-6 years. Babies ages 6-11 months should get an early dose if traveling internationally. Adults should also check to see if they are immune to measles," said Elysia Gonzales, Medical Epidemiologist for Public Health – Seattle & King County.

Timeline:

The infant was at the following locations before being diagnosed with measles:

Tuesday, April 15: 4:50 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. - Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (S Concourse Gate S10, International Arrivals and Customs, Baggage Claim Carousel 21, exited through south end of main terminal)

Thursday, April 17: 8:45 a.m. to 11 a.m., 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - Seattle Children's Emergency Department lobby (4800 Sand Point Way NE in Seattle)

Thursday, April 17: 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. - Seattle Children's Forest B level 1 lobby, Forest Pharmacy

Friday, April 18: 12:05 p.m. to 2:25 p.m. - Seattle Children's Ocean 6, 7, 8 lobbies, Ocean 8 hallway to Urgent Care, Ocean 8 Urgent Care lobby

Anyone who was at the following locations during the listed times could have been exposed to measles. Those who were exposed and not immune to the disease would most likely become sick between April 22 and May 11.

The risk to the general public is low due to most having immunity through vaccination. However, those who are unvaccinated are recommended to get the recommended number of MMR vaccinations, and to call a healthcare provider if you develop an illness with fever or an unexplained rash.

So far in Washington, three infants have had confirmed measles cases, and two other cases involved people traveling through Sea-Tac Airport.

Learn more about measles on the Public Health – Seattle & King County website.

The Source: Information in this story is from a media release by Public Health – Seattle & King County.

