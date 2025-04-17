Measles case reported at Sea-Tac Airport, 4th WA case of 2025

The Brief A Canadian resident that flew into Sea-Tac Airport last week was confirmed to have been infected with measles, likely exposed while traveling abroad. This marks the fourth measles case in Washington this year, though health officials say the risk to the general public remains low. The person's vaccine status is unknown.



Health officials in western Washington say a Canadian resident flew into the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport while infected with measles.

The case was recently confirmed, though the individual was in the Seattle area on April 6 and 7. This marks the fourth measles case in Washington this year.

The infected person was likely exposed while traveling abroad, according to Public Health - Seattle and King County. Their vaccine status is unknown.

Timeline:

Officials provided a timeline and list of locations where the individual was in western Washington:

April 6, 5:45 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Sea-Tac Airport S Concourse (Gate S10), International Arrivals (Customs), Baggage Claim (Carousel 20), Gina Marie Hall (southernmost airport exit)

April 6-7, 8:45 p.m. to 7 a.m. - Comfort Suites Tukwila Airport (7200 Fun Center Way)

April 7, 4:45 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. - Sea-Tac Airport S Concourse (Gate S1)

The times include the estimated period when the individual was at the location and two hours after, as the measles virus can remain in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves the area.

Local health officials say the risk to the general public is low, as most people in King County have immunity to measles through vaccination. However, anyone who was potentially exposed is asked to remain up to date on the MMR vaccine, and to contact a healthcare provider if you develop an illness with fever or an unexplained rash.

Those exposed and not immune to measles would likely become sick between April 13-28. If you think you were exposed and develop symptoms, avoid potentially spreading the disease by calling a clinic or hospital first before going in person.

"Measles is highly contagious and if you don’t have immunity, you can get it just by being in an area where a person with measles has been," said Elysia Gonzales, Medical Epidemiologist for Public Health – Seattle & King County. "We’ve seen an increase in measles cases around the world and in the U.S., so it’s an important time to check your vaccination status and get vaccinated if you aren’t protected."

Related article

Learn more about measles on the Public Health - Seattle and King County website.

The Source: Information in this story is from a blog and social media posts by Public Health - Seattle and King County.

MORE HEADLINES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Missing WA grandmother's remains found buried under shed

These 2 WA trails rank among best in US, new study finds

Reddit: Seattle crosswalk hacked with voice message mocking Jeff Bezos

37 earthquakes recorded in Okanogan County, WA, over the past week

Auburn, WA business employee, co-owner speak out after building burns during police search

Comedian Jeff Dunham previews his upcoming Tacoma Dome show

Seattle woman arrested for pit bull attacks: ‘Let him do his thing’

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.