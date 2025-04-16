TSA warns thousands may face delays at Sea-Tac Airport ahead of REAL ID deadline

The Brief The federal REAL ID deadline is fast approaching, and the TSA is warning that thousands of travelers could face significant delays. Around 20% of travelers remain unprepared for the new identification enforcement, which is set to take effect on May 7.



With the federal REAL ID deadline set for May 7, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is warning that thousands of travelers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and across the nation could face significant delays at security checkpoints if they’re not properly prepared.

By the numbers:

TSA estimates that while about 80% of air travelers nationwide are ready for the upcoming enforcement, the remaining 20% — roughly 500,000 people — may not be allowed through checkpoints without additional screening or alternative forms of identification.

"Those numbers are real. Those delays will be real," said TSA spokesperson Lorie Dankers. "We’re going to work with the airlines and airport partners to try to minimize those delays."

The REAL ID Act, passed by Congress in 2005 in response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks, sets security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and ID cards used for federal purposes, including boarding commercial aircraft. Travelers 18 and older will need either a REAL ID-compliant license or another approved form of identification, such as a passport, active-duty military ID, Global Entry, or NEXUS card.

According to Dankers, the TSA currently screens an average of 2.6 million passengers daily across the country. If 20% of travelers remain unprepared as they are projected to be, that equates to roughly half a million passengers nationwide who could be turned away or delayed.

Dankers theorizes using those same numbers that if roughly 60,000 passengers were to travel through Sea-Tac Airport in a day, around 12,000 travelers could run into issues on May 7 if they haven't updated their identification.

"I think we all know human nature is to procrastinate," Dankers said. "We’re now at the point where there’s no more time to procrastinate."

The Washington State Department of Licensing reports a surge in demand for appointments as the deadline approaches. Officials suggest checking availability at DOL offices farther from home or visiting during off-peak hours, such as midday, to avoid long waits.

The REAL ID deadline has been delayed several times, most recently due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But federal authorities say the enforcement date of May 7, 2025, is final.

Travelers are urged to check their identification now and upgrade to an enhanced driver’s license or another acceptable credential if they haven’t already done so.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Transportation Security Administration, the Washington State Department of Licensing and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

