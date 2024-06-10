SEA Spot Saver: How to use the security line-skipping service at SeaTac Airport

Worried about running into long security lines ahead of your flight at Seattle–Tacoma International Airport? If so, the SEA Spot Saver appointment system may be your key to relieving airport-induced stress.

SEA Spot Saver allows travelers to schedule a screening time ahead of their flight, avoiding the long wait times at TSA checkpoints.

The expedited screening experience is membership-free, contact-free, and only takes a few minutes. Here's how it works:

First, visit the SEA Spot Saver website up to five days before your flight, or when you arrive at the airport. You can access it online or through the flySEA app Enter your flight information, party size, email and desired screening time. Once done, you should get a confirmation email. Look for the SEA Spot Saver logo at your assigned TSA checkpoint, either at Checkpoint 2 (near A, B and S Gates) or Checkpoint 5 (near C, D, and N Gates). Show airport staff your appointment confirmation and head through security.

You can schedule your screening for any time between 4 a.m. and 10 p.m., available by reservation.

However, due to ongoing construction at SeaTac Airport, spots are filling up quickly. This is because Security Checkpoint 3 is currently closed, and SEA Spot Saver is not available at Checkpoint A (general screening only), along with TSA PreCheck Checkpoints 1 and 4.

Once crews finish work on the airport improvements and Checkpoint 3 reopens, more appointments should become available.

The best part of SEA Spot Saver is that it's 100% free, but if you're willing to spend a little to get through security faster, here are the other travel programs you can use at SEA.

TSA PreCheck - $77 for 5 years (Allows travelers to use shorter, quicker TSA checkpoints)

CLEAR Plus - $189 per year, add up to 3 people for $60 each (Virtually skips lines at most general screening checkpoints)

Global Entry - $100 for 5 years (PreCheck for departures, expedited screening for International Arrivals)

NEXUS - $50 for 5 years (Expedited travel between U.S. and Canada, includes Global Entry and TSA PreCheck)

Find more information about SEA Spot Saver on the Port of Seattle website.

