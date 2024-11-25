As the holiday travel season approaches, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is preparing for an influx of nearly 1.5 million passengers between Nov. 21 and 30.

With construction underway and increased travel demand, SEA officials urge travelers to plan ahead and arrive early to ensure a smoother journey.

If you're planning to fly in or out of SEA this holiday season, keep reading for tips and tricks to navigate the busy airport.

New developments for travelers

A key update this season is the opening of new space in the Alaska Airlines Ticketing Lobby as part of the SEA Gateway Project. While some areas remain under construction, these changes aim to enhance the passenger experience in the long term.

Checkpoint 5 is temporarily closed, but two new security lanes added earlier this year at Checkpoints 2 and 3 are improving efficiency.

Travelers can expect 90% of passengers to clear security in under 30 minutes, even during busy periods. For additional help, checkpoint staff in green uniforms will guide travelers through the process.

Security line tips

SEA Spot Saver : Reserve your spot in the TSA line ahead of time for faster access.

Arrive early: Get to the airport at least two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international departures.

Interactive tools: Use SEA’s interactive map to find gates, restaurants and amenities post-security.

Peak travel days, passenger traffic over Thanksgiving holiday

The busiest travel days anticipated around the Thanksgiving holiday are:

Wednesday, Nov. 27: 172,000 passengers

Saturday, Nov. 30: 166,000 passengers

Tuesday, Nov. 26: 161,000 passengers

For perspective, SEA’s record-high passenger count occurred on Aug. 18 with 198,000 travelers.

Parking, transportation tips

Reserve parking: Secure a spot in the airport’s parking garage on Floor 4 for a minimum two-day stay. Booking early is advised.

Avoid drive congestion: Use public transit, ride-hailing services or shuttles. If driving, consider using the opposite level of the terminal (arrivals in the morning, departures in the evening) to bypass traffic.

Meet arrivals in the garage: Skip curbside chaos by parking briefly in the garage to meet travelers inside the terminal.

Packing and TSA guidelines

For travelers bringing holiday treats, follow TSA guidelines for packing food items like liquids and spreads.

Checking in online and printing boarding passes ahead of time can also save time and hassle.

Customer support, resources

For assistance, SEA’s Customer Care team is available weekdays at (206) 787-5388 or by email at seacustomercare@portseattle.org.

By planning ahead and using these tips, holiday travelers can navigate SEA’s busy terminals with ease and focus on enjoying their journey.

