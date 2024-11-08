Construction walls coming down: SEA Airport promises smooth holiday travel

Travelers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport are about to experience a major transformation. The Alaska Airlines ticketing lobby renovation is set to reopen on November 18, promising a smoother, more efficient check-in process.

Alan Olson, with the Port of Seattle, is eager for travelers to see the changes.

"For the last two years, we’ve been asking people to be patient and, you know, pardon our construction. This is where it starts to pay off," he said.

The revamped space is expected to enhance the passenger experience with new technology and expanded facilities. Originally built in the early 1970s, the terminal was designed to accommodate 25 million passengers annually. Today, it sees over 50 million travelers each year.

"I was in sixth grade when it opened, and it was in serious need of an upgrade," said Olson.

The renovations include sleek LED screens, high-tech digital displays, and brand-new terrazzo flooring. Olson described the new lobby as "lighter and brighter" than before, with expanded space for travelers.

Another efficiency project recently completed is a series of self-check-in kiosks on the bridge level, allowing passengers to check in and bypass the lobby area before heading through security. The updated check-in area is expected to streamline the flow of passengers.

"It’s definitely going to help with passenger processing," Olson said.

Holiday travelers can look forward to the newly unveiled space just in time for Thanksgiving and Christmas. However, exterior construction, including scaffolding and paneling, is expected to continue until April 2025.

