Former WA high school coach faces 20 counts in child rape case

The case against Jacob Jackson, a once beloved high school basketball coach accused of heinous crimes against children, is expanding as multiple additional victims have come forward.

Two years have passed since the initial allegations surfaced against Jackson. The former coach allegedly exploited his role to groom, rape, and molest underage boys on his basketball team, also engaging in inappropriate daily communication with them.

Recent court documents shed light on the growing case against Jackson. According to the Pierce County Prosecutor's Office, Jackson now faces around 10 new counts in connection to his alleged crimes. These developments come as multiple victims have voiced their accusations since the first charges were filed.

Court documents, which contain graphic accounts of the sexual assaults, allege that Jackson preyed on young teenage boys. Some victims have described being assaulted in Jackson's bedroom closet, often while other individuals, including Jackson's own family, were present in the home. One incident reportedly occurred during a holiday party while the victim’s family was also inside the house.

Jackson is now charged with 20 separate counts, including child rape, child molestation, sexual misconduct with a minor, indecent exposure and communication with a minor for immoral purposes. He is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

