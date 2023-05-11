Families cheer as ex-Sumner High School coach accused of child molestation is taken into custody

A former Sumner High School basketball coach was taken into custody after pleading not guilty to several accusations of sexual assault against him.

Jacob "Jake" Jackson, 35, resigned from his coaching position at Sumner High School last year after he was named in a lawsuit alleging he sexually assaulted three minors.

That lawsuit was filed around October 2022, and a second one was filed in April of this year on similar allegations.

The lawsuits filed on behalf of the victims were for emotional and psychological damages.

Jackson appeared in Pierce County Superior Court on May 11 and pleaded not guilty to ten criminal charges, including:

5 counts of communication with a minor for immoral purposes

2 counts of 3rd degree child molestation

1 count of 3rd degree rape of a child

1 count of 1st degree sexual misconduct with a minor

1 count of indecent exposure

Families packed the courtroom and cheered and applauded when the judge said Jackson would be taken into custody after the hearing. The judge set bail at $25,000 and said if Jackson makes bail, he would be on home-detention ankle monitoring. He also is not allowed to have contact with anyone under 18 besides his own children.

A banner put up in the back of the gallery showed the Sumner Spartan logo and red "We believe our boys."

Court documents accuse Jackson of sending inappropriate photos, videos and messages to underage boys. He also allegedly asked the boys for sexual photos and videos in return.

Several victims allege that Jackson touched them inappropriately while they were at his home.

Six victims are mentioned in the charging documents. All appear to have been players under Jackson or knew him through athletics.

The allegations go back at least to 2019.