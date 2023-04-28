Expand / Collapse search

Former Sumner HS basketball coach charged with child rape, molestation

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Sumner
FOX 13 Seattle

Sumner HS basketball players plan to file lawsuit against district, former coach for alleged sexual abuse

Four Sumner High School basketball players and their parents plan to sue the school's former head basketball coach Jacob Jackson and the Sumner-Bonney Lake School District over claims of sexual assault.

SUMNER, Wash. - A former Sumner High School basketball coach has officially been charged in connection with the several accusations of sexual assault against him.

Jacob "Jake" Jackson, 36, resigned from his coaching position at Sumner High School last year after he was named in a lawsuit alleging he sexually assaulted three minors. That lawsuit was filed around October of 2022, and a second one was filed in April of this year on similar allegations. 

The lawsuits filed on behalf of the victims were for emotional and psychological damages. Now, Jackson is facing criminal charges in addition.  

Related

Sumner High School basketball coach accused of sexual assault, exploitation in lawsuit
article

Sumner High School basketball coach accused of sexual assault, exploitation in lawsuit

A Sumner High School basketball coach is facing a lawsuit alleging sexual assault and exploitation of a student he coached. 

The court documents accuse him of sending inappropriate photos, videos and messages to underage boys. He also allegedly asked the boys for sexual photos and videos in return. 

Several victims allege that Jackson touched them inappropriately while they were at his home. 

Six victims are mentioned in the charging documents. All appear to have been players under Jackson or knew him through athletics. 

The allegations go back at least to 2019.  

Jackson has been charged with: 

  • Third-degree child rape
  • Two counts of third-degree child molestation
  • First-degree sexual misconduct with a minor
  • Five counts of communication with a minor for immoral purposes
  • Indecent exposure