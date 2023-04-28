Former Sumner HS basketball coach charged with child rape, molestation

A former Sumner High School basketball coach has officially been charged in connection with the several accusations of sexual assault against him.

Jacob "Jake" Jackson, 36, resigned from his coaching position at Sumner High School last year after he was named in a lawsuit alleging he sexually assaulted three minors. That lawsuit was filed around October of 2022, and a second one was filed in April of this year on similar allegations.

The lawsuits filed on behalf of the victims were for emotional and psychological damages. Now, Jackson is facing criminal charges in addition.

The court documents accuse him of sending inappropriate photos, videos and messages to underage boys. He also allegedly asked the boys for sexual photos and videos in return.

Several victims allege that Jackson touched them inappropriately while they were at his home.

Six victims are mentioned in the charging documents. All appear to have been players under Jackson or knew him through athletics.

The allegations go back at least to 2019.

Jackson has been charged with: