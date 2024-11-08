Newport Ski Swap happening this weekend in Bellevue, WA

Skiers and snowboarders in search of affordable new and used equipment can check out the 38th Annual Newport Ski Swap in Bellevue this weekend.

The organization says the event supports educational needs at Newport High School, which are currently unfunded, by contributing 100% of the profits from the swap. In addition, it aims to boost participation in mountain sports by making skiing and snowboarding more accessible and cost-effective.

The Newport Ski Swap is not necessarily a "swap" but a consignment sale that is open to the public. Credit, debit, cash and checks are accepted. Free parking is provided.

Keep reading to learn more general information about the event.

When is the Newport Ski Swap in Bellevue, WA?

The 38th Annual Newport Ski Swap is taking place on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 10, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free after 11 a.m. on Saturday and all day on Sunday. Those seeking a two-hour head start can pay $10 per person or $20 per family for early access to start shopping and trying on gear as soon as the doors open.

If you are looking to sell or trade your equipment, keep reading to learn how to register your gear online and find out the drop-off times.

Where is the Newport Ski Swap?

The Newport Ski Swap is held at Newport High School at 4333 Factoria Blvd. SE in Bellevue, Washington. The gear will be organized in two large gyms in the school. Parking is free.

What kind of gear will they sell at the Newport Ski Swap?

The Newport Ski Swap will offer about 10,000 new and used items, including downhill skis, cross-country skis, snowboards, boots, bindings, poles, jackets, pants, helmets, hats, goggles, gloves, socks, underlayers, snowshoes, bags, and more.

More than 500 individuals and six snow sports shops will be consigning this year.

How do I sell items at the Newport Ski Swap in Bellevue, WA?

First, register your gear online on the Newport Ski Swap's website before 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8. Gear registration is not available at the swap itself.

After registering your items, you can drop off your gear at the swap site on Friday, Nov. 8 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., or on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

If your gear does not sell, you must pick it up on Sunday, Nov. 10 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Any gear remaining after 5 p.m. will be moved to an offsite storage facility. Should you miss this pickup window, event staff will contact you.

