The Woodland Park Zoo is asking for the public's help in identifying a male suspect in an animal cruelty case.

Zoo officials say a man repeatedly assaulted one of their cows on October 6. Seattle Animal Control is investigating the incident.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20's to 30's, between 5'7" and 5'9", and 100-150 pounds. He has black hair and a black beard.

Woodland Park Zoo animal cruelty suspect

Zoo workers say he seemed to be using a fake, exaggerated British accent.

If you recognize the suspect or have any other information that can help in this case, please report it Seattle Animal Control by calling (206) 386-7387.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Central WA student targeted in racist chain text: ‘Utterly in shock’

SPS superintendent on school consolidations: ‘We’re investing in Seattle’s future’

WA Governor-elect, AG-elect prepared for litigation in 2nd Trump term

Pacific Northwest wedding vendors helping LGBTQ couples rushing to tie the knot

Child in car seat nearly hit by gunfire in Seattle

Bryan Kohberger's defense asks judge to ban the death penalty

Here's how every WA county voted for president in the 2024 general election

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily Fox Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX Seattle FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.