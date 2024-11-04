Seattle's Woodland Park Zoo has Veterans Day special pricing

Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle will be celebrating veterans with a holiday deal for service members and their families.

We look at accommodations available for qualifying residents and visitors on Veterans Day, which falls on Monday, November 11 this year.

What is Woodland Park's Veterans Day discount?

U.S. military personnel and one guest get in for free on Veterans Day.

Additionally, up to six family members accompanying heroes with valid ID will receive $3 off admission on Veterans Day.

"They serve, they defend, they protect, they sacrifice—and Woodland Park Zoo proudly salutes them. In honor of those who offer service to their community and country, the zoo extends free admission to all active, retired, reserve, and veteran U.S. military personnel and one guest on Veterans Day, Monday, November 11," said a zoo spokesperson.

When is Woodland Park's Veterans Day discount valid?

Veterans Day discount is valid Monday, November 11, 9:30 a.m.–4:00 p.m. with service identification.

Where to go for Woodland Park admission?

Admission discounts can be redeemed at the zoo’s West Entrance at Phinney Ave. N. between N. 55th and N. 56th Sts. and South Entrance at N. 50th St. and Fremont Ave. N.

Year-round Military Discount

Available at any zoo entrance or online: Active, retired, reserve, and veteran U.S. military personnel or guest receive $3 off zoo admission year-round and for up to six family members. Military personnel or military guest must show valid military ID.

More information on admission, prices, and tickets can be found on the Woodland Park Zoo visit page.

