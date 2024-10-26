Pioneering pacemaker wolf Shila dies at Seattle's Woodland Park Zoo

Woodland Park Zoo has announced the death of its last gray wolf, Shila, a 14-year-old female credited with being possibly the first of her species to receive a pacemaker, was found dead in her habitat by animal keepers.

At an advanced age for her species, Shila's health was a point of attention for the zoo's veterinary team. Gray wolves typically live to 11 or 12 years old in human care, according to the zoo.

Shila from Woodland Park Zoo (Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren)

Born in April 2010 at New York State Zoo at Thompson Park, Shila was transferred to the Seattle zoo in the fall of that year. She arrived with her three sisters, who have all died since then as well.

Dr. Tim Storms, Director of Animal Health at Woodland Park Zoo, explained that Shila's heart condition was life-threatening, and a pacemaker was the only solution.

Following the procedure in June, performed in collaboration with Olympic Veterinary Cardiology, Shila displayed a significant improvement. "It was gratifying to see her acting like a much younger wolf during the last four months," Dr. Storms said.

Shila from Woodland Park Zoo

Gray wolves have been a part of the Woodland Park Zoo community for seven decades. A spokesperson for the zoo says plans to introduce new gray wolves to take up residence on the Living Northwest Trail will soon be underway.

This site houses various Pacific Northwest native species, including Canada lynx and brown bears.

Wolves in the United States faced near-extinction due to historical hunting and trapping. However, current populations, including those in Washington, are naturally recovering thanks to legal protections.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Marysville-Pilchuck High School placed into lockdown after threats

Seattle’s 2025 concert calendar brings top stars to the stage

Seattle Public Schools moves ahead with 4-school closure plan, merger

Docs: Fall City teen gunned down family, staged ‘murder-suicide’

Viral TikTok sends Snohomish, WA coffee stand into a frenzy

Former WA prosecutor indicted in King County Jail drug smuggling ring

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily Fox Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX Seattle FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.