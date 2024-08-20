Louisville, KY receives baby gorilla from Seattle's Woodland Park Zoo

article

The baby gorilla relocated from Woodland Park Zoo has arrived in Louisville, Kentucky.

Baby Abeo arrived to the Lousivlle Zoo to be socialized with his foster mom and gorilla family.

Previously his mother at Woodland Park failed to show interest in her baby, leading and zoo workers in Seattle to make a quick decision to protect his early development by getting him to a new home. There, they say, he will be able to bond properly with fellow gorillas instead of just surviving on human care.

"Every precautionary measure was taken for the baby gorilla’s travel to reduce his health exposure and ensure his safe arrival. A Woodland Park Zoo gorilla caretaker and veterinarian accompanied him during transit straight through to Louisville and will stay as long as necessary to help ease his transition to his new home," read a statement from Woodland Park on Tuesday.

Baby gorilla at Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle, WA. (Photo courtesy of Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren)

According to the zoo, Abeo, now one-and-a-half months old, will be put with. Kweli, a 40- year-old experienced mother and foster, has been chosen to be the baby’s foster mom.

They say she lives in Louisville Zoo’s award-winning Gorilla Forest with family members: 42-year-old silverback (adult male gorilla) Casey; and females, 35-year-old Paki, 11-year-old Patty and 8-year-old Kindi.

