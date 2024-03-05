Parking at Sea-Tac Airport: Travelers can now reserve spots

Flying out and planning to park at Sea-Tac Airport? Travelers can now reserve and pay for their parking in advance, which guarantees there will be a spot available.

The Port of Seattle said there will be space available regardless of garage occupancy or travel seasonality.

Officials said Terminal Direct and Pre-Booked Parking have been discontinued, advance reservations are required to park in Reserved Parking (Floor 4).

Depending on availability, spots can be booked up to 180 days in advance.

To reserve a spot, click here.