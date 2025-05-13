Police respond to incident on SR 512 in Puyallup, lanes blocked
PUYALLUP, Wash. - Law enforcement is currently responding to an incident on State Route 512 in Puyallup, blocking lanes and causing delays.
The police activity was first reported on SR 512 near Pioneer Way East at around 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday.
The Washington State Department of Transportation says westbound SR 512 is currently closed. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.
FOX 13 is working to learn more details about this incident. There is currently no word on injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: Information in this story is from the Washington State Department of Transportation.
