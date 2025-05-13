First mumps case since 2018 reported in Whatcom County, WA

The Brief An adult in Whatcom County has a confirmed case of mumps. County officials say there is no risk to the general public at this time. Mumps is a contagious viral infection that affects the salivary glands.



For the first time since 2018, a Whatcom County resident has recently tested positive for mumps.

County health officials report the infected person is recovering at home. Whatcom County Health and Community Services say they have performed contact tracing and believe the person poses no risk to the public.

WCHCS believes this person may have been infected while on a cruise overseas.

What they're saying:

"While there is no risk to the public with this case, the situation serves as a vital reminder of the importance of vaccination, especially in light of recent measles cases in Washington State and across the nation," read a statement from the health office.

What are symptoms to watch for mumps infections?

Puffy cheeks and tender, swollen jaw

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches

Tiredness

Loss of appetite

WCHCS says most people recover in a couple weeks, however more severe complications could lead to hearing loss and inflammation of the testicles, ovaries, breast tissue, pancreas, brain, and the tissue covering the brain and spinal cord.

"This case highlights the continued importance of staying up to date on routine vaccinations like MMR," said Dr. Meghan Lelonek, Whatcom County Co-Health Officer. "Vaccines help prevent serious illness and limit the spread in our community."

There is no treatment for mumps; Doctors work on treating symptoms instead.

More information about immunizations can be found at the Whatcom County immunization page.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Whatcom County civic alert webpage.

