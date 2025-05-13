Microsoft to lay off about 6,000 workers

The Brief Microsoft didn’t disclose the total amount of lost jobs but it will amount to about 6,000 people. The tech giant employed 228,000 full-time workers as of last June, the last time it reported its annual headcount. About 55% of those workers were in the U.S. Microsoft said the layoffs will be across all levels and geographies but will focus on reducing management levels.



Microsoft says it is laying off nearly 3% of its entire workforce.

The tech giant didn't disclose the total amount of lost jobs but it will amount to about 6,000 people.

Microsoft employed 228,000 full-time workers as of last June, the last time it reported its annual headcount. About 55% of those workers were in the U.S.

Microsoft logo is seen in New York City, United States on July 13, 2024. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Microsoft said the layoffs will be across all levels and geographies but will focus on reducing management levels. Notices went out on Tuesday.

Microsoft announced a smaller round of performance-based layoffs in January. But the 3% cuts will be Microsoft's biggest reported layoffs since early 2023, when the company cut 10,000 workers, almost 5% of its workforce, joining other tech companies that were scaling back their pandemic-era expansions.

The latest layoffs come just weeks after Microsoft reported strong sales and profits that beat Wall Street expectations for the January-March quarter, which investors took as a dose of relief during a turbulent time for the tech sector and U.S. economy.

Related article

The Source: Information in this story came from Microsoft.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

New area code coming to Seattle area in June. What to know

WA's first In-N-Out gets closer to opening date

VIDEO: Dramatic arrest of WA mother carrying toddler, stolen gun

Pro-Palestinian protesters cause $1M in damage at UW, 34 arrested

Health experts say ‘harmless’ symptoms could be signs of blood disease

2 WA brothers arrested after high-speed pursuit on I-90

Video shows shackled inmate escape custody at Sea-Tac, board light rail

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.