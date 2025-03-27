Machete-toting man arrested in North Seattle for fentanyl, later released

article

The Brief Police arrested a man for allegedly smoking fentanyl from a hose and pipe in Seattle's Aurora Avenue North area. During his arrest, officers found a large machete in his backpack. The man was brought to the North Precinct and then released.



Bike patrol officers arrested a machete-toting man in North Seattle for allegedly smoking fentanyl, but he claimed they were "fake drugs."

Officers were patrolling on bikes near N 89th St and Aurora Ave N around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, when they saw a group of people gathered nearby.

One of the people, a 27-year-old man, was holding a glass pipe with a hose attached to it. Police detained him and asked him to empty out a clutch he was holding, and authorities say he dumped out "several large shards of meth."

According to police, the suspect claimed they were "fake drugs," because he did not get high when he tried to smoke them.

Officers arrested him and then searched his backpack, where they found a digital scale, fentanyl powder in a mint tin, and a large machete.

Authorities say the man was taken to the North Precinct and then released.

