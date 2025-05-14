FBI nabs Thurston County, WA fugitive hundreds of miles from crime scene

The Brief Thurston County Sheriff's officials reported that FBI agents arrested a wanted gunman hundreds of miles away from Washington on Tuesday. Investigators said 27-year-old Damien Madison shot more than a dozen rounds from a stolen AR-15 at a deputy during a high-speed chase. The FBI arrested Madison and his mom at the border of California and Nevada.



FBI agents arrested Damien Madison near the border of California and Nevada Tuesday afternoon. Thurston County Sheriff’s deputies had been searching for the 27-year-old fugitive for days.

Dashcam video released by the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office shows the dangerous high-speed chase investigators said Madison was a part of.

What we know:

According to deputies, Madison shot more than a dozen rounds, using a stolen AR-15, at the chasing deputy.

In the video, you can hear as the deputy realizes what’s happening: "He’s shooting at us. Shots fired. Shots fired."

Investigators arrested 20-year-old Americus Lee Wilson. According to deputies, Wilson is Madison’s fiancé and was the driver of the suspect's car.

Americus Wilson (left) appears in court

However, investigators said Madison bailed on his wife-to-be and escaped arrest.

The FBI’s involvement

The Seattle FBI Office said Thurston Co. Sheriff’s officials and the Department of Corrections reached out for assistance to track down Madison.

"The FBI has a long-standing history of working jointly with our local law enforcement partners throughout the state of Washington, to address violent crime," said Acting Assistant Special Agent in Charge, Grant Mann. "That’s where the FBI really is unique. We have offices throughout the United States, and we can reach out to our partners pretty much in any city in the United States."

The arrest

On Tuesday afternoon, the FBI said they found Madison at the California state line near Jean, Nevada.

In a photo from the arrest, Madison looks completely different from his wanted picture released by the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office. His hair is dyed a different color, his face tattoo is covered, and his facial hair is different.

What's next:

Officials with the prosecutor’s office tell FOX 13 Seattle Madison has an extradition hearing on Thursday.

He could be back in Washington as early as next week.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle FBI Office, the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, the Thurston County Prosecutor's Office and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

