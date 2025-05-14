Over 100 Rite Aid and Bartell Drugs stores to close, including 8 in WA

The Brief Several Rite Aid and Bartell Drugs locations are set to close in Washington as the company re-enters bankruptcy proceedings. A recently filed notice states 115 stores nationwide are now slated for closure, though they will temporarily remain open with bare shelves.



Over 100 Rite Aid and Bartell Drugs stores are set to close across the country, including several in Washington state.

What we know:

A recently filed notice in U.S. Bankruptcy Court approved the closures of 68 Rite Aid and 47 Bartell Drugs locations nationwide.

FILE - A Rite Aid store stands in Brooklyn on Aug. 28, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Among them were six Rite Aids and two Bartell Drugs in Washington. Here's where they are:

Kingston - 27000 Miller Bay Road NE, 98346

Yelm - 909 East Yelm Avenue, 98597

Granite Falls - 608 West Stanley Street, 98252

Snoqualmie - 35013 Snoqualmie Parkway, 98065

Anacortes - 1517 Commercial Avenue, 98221

North Bend - 248 Bendigo Boulevard South, 98045 (Bartell Drugs)

Ephrata - 250 Basin Street Southwest, 98823 (Bartell Drugs)

While the stores will temporarily remain open, customers can expect bare shelves with no new inventory.

Rite Aid previously filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy back in 2023, having already closed over a dozen stores in the Pacific Northwest. The company said it is working to put together a "smooth transfer" of customer prescriptions as it re-enters bankruptcy proceedings.

The Source: Information in this story came from court documents in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, FOX Digital and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

