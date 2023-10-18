These Rite Aid and Bartell Drugs stores are set to close in Washington state

Rite Aid plans to close more than 150 stores nationwide after filing for bankruptcy. Nearly a dozen of those stores are in Washington state.

The drugstore chain said late Sunday it also has obtained $3.45 billion in fresh financing from some of its lenders. That will help support the company through its voluntary Chapter 11 process.

Rite Aid Corp. said in its federal bankruptcy filing that it runs more than 2,000 stores. Most of its locations are on the East and West Coasts.

Here's a list of stores set to close:

601 South Grady Way, Ste. P, Renton

3202 132nd Street, S.E., Mill Creek

110 SW 148th Street, Burien

10103 Evergreen Way, Everett

8230 Martin Way, East Lacey

22201 Meridian Avenue, E Graham

9600 15th Ave SW, Seattle (Bartell Drugs)

2518 196th St SW, Lynnwood (Bartell Drugs)

3620 Factoria Blvd SE, Bellevue (Bartell Drugs)

11919 NN 8th Street, Bellevue (Bartell Drugs)

7370 170th Ave NE, Redmond (Bartell Drugs)

Rite Aid says its plan will significantly reduce the company’s debt while helping to some of its litigation.

The company says the filing will not affect business operations. It is arranging for payment of wages and other costs as usual.

The company, like its rivals, also faces financial risk from lawsuits over opioid prescriptions. Rite Aid already has reached several settlements, including one announced last year with the state of West Virginia for up to $30 million.

In March, the U.S. Justice Department intervened in a whistleblower lawsuit brought by former employees under the False Claims Act. Federal officials said in a statement that the drugstore chain filled "at least hundreds of thousands" of illegal prescriptions for drugs including opioids.

Rite Aid called the government’s claims "hyperbolic" in a subsequent motion to dismiss. The company said facts alleged in the case actually showed it exceeded regulatory requirements for diversion control.

Drugstores also have been dealing with several issues that frustrate customers. They’ve handled prescription drug shortages, and they have struggled to fill their stores with enough pharmacists and technicians to run the pharmacies. Rivals CVS and Walgreens both have dealt with walkouts by pharmacy employees concerned about their growing workloads and lack of help.

The stores also have had to weather tight prescription reimbursement and waning COVID-19 vaccine and testing business in recent quarters. Plus online competitors like the retail giant Amazon have hurt sales of consumer goods found outside the pharmacy areas of their stores.

Rite Aid’s larger competitors like CVS and Walgreens, which each run several thousand more locations, have moved more aggressively into health care, opening clinics and adding other sources of revenue.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.