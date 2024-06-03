Fugitive arrested in Seattle's Yesler Terrace neighborhood

Police arrested a fugitive in Seattle’s Yesler Terrace neighborhood, who they say was carrying a loaded handgun and more than 100 rounds of ammunition.

According to authorities, officers were patrolling near 10th Ave and S Jackson St around 11:14 p.m. Friday night, when they spotted a 31-year-old man who had a felony warrant for his arrest.

Police took him into custody, and seized a handgun with an extended magazine, more than 100 rounds of ammunition, burglary tools and what was believed to be stolen property.

The man was booked into King County Jail for unlawful possession of a firearm, with additional charges requested for obstructing a police officer and possession of burglary tools.

