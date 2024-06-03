Fremont Solstice Parade: Your guide to Seattle’s biggest summer welcome party

The 33rd annual Fremont Solstice Parade is happening in just a few weeks, an event known for its electrifying ensembles, unique Seattle flair and, of course, the body-painted Solstice Cyclists.

This year's parade blasts off on Saturday, June 22, at 1 p.m. along 3rd and Leary Way. The route continues along 36th Street, then turns right on Evanston Ave. N, and ends with a final right on N. 35th Street. Parade floats and performers will stick around the intersection for about an hour, allowing the community to meet the creators who make the event possible.

The parade is often associated with the Solstice Cyclists, which is a group of cyclists that strip nude and cover themselves in body paint before biking along the parade route. The Painted Cyclists originated as a group of streakers who crashed the parade back in the 90s, but have since become a bold fixture of the annual event.

While the naked cyclists are one of the more notable groups, the Solstice Parade features a plethora of different ensembles, including stilt walkers, giant puppets, floats, dancers, musicians, and much more.

The first Fremont Solstice Parade took place back in 1989, inspired by the Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Parade. Much like the California event, the celebration quickly grew in size, with thousands of participants and tens of thousands of spectators.

The parade is put on by the Fremont Arts Council (FAC), a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting local artists. The FAC produces several other events as well, including the Botanical Bacchanal, Petit Troll, May Day, Luminata and Trolloween.

The Solstice Parade coincides with the Fremont Fair, organized by the Fremont Chamber of Commerce. The fair is on June 22-23 and takes over six city blocks between N. Canal Street and Fremont Ave. N, right along the Fremont Cut. It's also where the parade route ends.

The Fremont Fair has over 300 craft vendors set up across the iconic neighborhood, along with food trucks, two music stages, a plant-based block party, the Seattle Art Cars display, a kids zone, and a dog parade, which is on Sunday at 2 p.m.

You can learn more about the Fremont Solstice Parade on the Fremont Arts Council website.

