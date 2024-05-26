Seattle Weather: Clouds and mild temperatures for Memorial Day

Sunday we saw plenty of clouds and few sprinkles into the evening. It was a below-average cooler weekend.

Queen Anne Camera (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs today only got into the upper 50s with a few low 60s. It was almost 10 degrees below the seasonal average.

TODAY HIGH TEMP

Tonight we will see mostly cloudy skies with only a few light passing showers, mainly in the mountains.

TONIGHT FORECAST PM

Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s, which is pretty average for this time of year.

Regional Overnight Lows

For Memorial Day, skies will be mostly cloudy with morning temperatures in the low 50s.

Memorial Day Forecast

Skies will remain mostly cloudy all day, possibly a sunbreak later in the afternoon.

FUTURECAST NEXT 48 HOURS2

Highs will warm up thanks to high pressure to our east, bumping our highs into the upper 60s.

Regional Highs Tomorrow

Our next frontal system will move through Tuesday through Wednesday. The highs will cool down into the upper 50s to low 60s. Possible instability Wednesday with a slight chance of afternoon t-storms. Skies will be drying out on Thursday with temperatures warming back up to the seasonal average Friday into the weekend.