Washington raising price of Discover Pass

Get those credit cards out, hikers — Washington is raising the price of its annual Discover Pass.

Starting Oct. 1, 2025, the annual Discover Pass will increase from a one-time fee of $30 to $45. This marks the first price hike for the pass since they were introduced in 2011, and was signed into law by Gov. Bob Ferguson.

The Discover Pass is an annual pass for your car, allowing you to park at state parks and lands, with the funds aimed at maintaining trails, staffing and park amenities. They were first signed into law when the Legislature determined that federal funding for state parks was drying up.

Why is the Discover Pass more expensive now?

What they're saying:

Washington State Parks says the $30 price has stayed in effect for too long, remaining at that price even through periods of high inflation. Additionally, the state's $77.9 billion budget plugged a major deficit, which they say left little room for appropriations for their agency.

The parks commission estimates that during the next biennium, they will have to fund 71% of their state parks through earned revenue, up from 65% in the current biennium.

Lastly, the new law no longer exempts disabled veterans from certain reservation transaction fees, but this also does not go into effect until Oct. 1, 2025. You can learn more on the Discover Pass website.

The Source: Information in this story comes from Washington State Parks.

