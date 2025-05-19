Olympic National Park among most in-demand National Parks this summer

With Memorial Day weekend coming up, national parks across the country are expecting an influx of visitors. Olympic National Park is ranking high on the list this year for those most in demand heading into the summer months.

Washington's nearby Mount Rainier's increased visitor numbers recently prompted officials to announce they will again restrict some visitors this year with required reservations.

The CampScanner database holds information on more than 9,600 campgrounds, including those in national parks. The company says campers use it to search for spots and set up alerts for openings in reserved or full areas.

The following is their ranking of the most sought-after nation parks for 2025 summer, based on user activity:

Yosemite National Park Glacier National Park Yellowstone National Park Grand Teton National Park Zion National Park Acadia National Park Rocky Mountain National Park Arches National Park Olympic National Park Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit (National Forest)

The Source: Information in this story came from CampScanner.

