WA Gov. Bob Ferguson pledges $650K to reopen Hoh Rainforest

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson plans to use $623,000 from the state’s Strategic Reserve fund to fix the road leading to the Hoh Rainforest in Olympic National Park.

Upper Hoh Road was washed out following a storm in late 2024. Access to the world-famous destination has been limited ever since.

Willie Bence, director of Jefferson County’s Department of Emergency Management, tells FOX 13 Seattle that last year alone, roughly 460,000 visitors the Hoh Rainforest. He fears if repairs are not made soon, tourism in Jefferson and nearby counties like Clallam and Grays Harbor will suffer.

Last year, tourists spent over $444 million in those counties, bringing in almost $39 million in state and local taxes.

"It appears that the bomb cyclone had weakened Upper Hoh Road and about a month later, next storm system comes through, river starts rushing again, causes a washout," Bence explained.

Disappointed by the lack of progress, concerned locals began stepping up to help. According to the Governor’s Office, within just a few days they donated upwards of $27,000 dollars for needed repairs. Even though the road is owned by Jefferson County, the funds to fix it typically come from the federal government, but those haven’t been approved yet.

According to the Governor, state money will be combined with that $27,000 in donations to solve the problem. The repair work is expected to cost around $650,000 and will take about a month to finish once the funding and permits are in place.

