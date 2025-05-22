The Brief Astra Hotel in Seattle is suing the owners of a neighboring vacant building, claiming it's a public nuisance. The lawsuit cites illegal activities and safety hazards at the Fred Rodgers Building. The City of Seattle has also filed a lawsuit seeking to demolish the problematic structure.



A luxury hotel in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood is suing the owners of a neighboring vacant building, claiming the deteriorating property has become a public nuisance and a danger to the community.

The backstory:

The Astra Hotel, a four-star property located near the intersection of Terry Avenue and Thomas Street, filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court seeking millions of dollars in damages from the owners of the Fred Rodgers Building. The hotel alleges the abandoned structure is a magnet for illegal activity and has created an unsafe environment for both guests and neighbors.

"The Fred Rodgers Building poses a danger to the South Lake Union area and remains in violation of multiple city laws and codes," said Marco Filice, general manager of the Astra Hotel. "As it is completely abandoned, the building continues to be the source of incidents that endanger the public. This situation must be addressed immediately for the safety of the community."

The complaint filed in federal court by the hotel details incidents involving fires, trespassing, drug use, and lewd behavior at the unoccupied property visible from guest rooms. Back in May 2021, the Seattle Fire Department responded to a fire inside the building. Documents allege, "firefighters were denied entrance into the building by a trespasser who had barricaded himself inside the building. It took the Seattle Police Department and SWAT Team around two hours to get the armed trespasser to exit the building."

Allegedly guests "continuously complained about witnessing people bathing on the roof," and "committing lewd acts on the roof of the Fred Rogers Building which is clearly visible from the guestrooms, lounge, and restaurant at the Astra Hotel."

Photos filed in court show the interior of the building littered with debris and tents, illustrating what the hotel describes as a "serious ongoing public safety issue." The lawsuit claims the owners have been "complacent" and that conditions at the building have only worsened.

City records indicate the property has been cited repeatedly for violations. Seattle, which is currently facing record-high commercial vacancies, has enacted laws to hold property owners more accountable. Last year, Mayor Bruce Harrell signed legislation targeting negligent ownership of vacant buildings.

Filice said that despite efforts by city officials and community members, little has changed. He argues communication attempts with the property owners have been ignored.

On Thursday, when FOX 13 visited the site, the building appeared more secure than was visible in photos taken in the past, with broken windows repaired, some graffiti painted over, and visible access points sealed. However, the dispute is far from resolved.

The other side:

The attorney representing the dilapidated building’s owners argued in court that the issue is primarily about aesthetics, stating that there is no clear evidence guests have left or received compensation due to the property's condition. The attorney said they are in active talks with the city to resolve the matter.

Pushing back, Filice emphasized that legal accountability is necessary to protect public safety. He also noted that the City of Seattle recently filed its own lawsuit in King County Superior Court against the building’s owners, seeking to take possession of the property and demolish the structure.

"The City agrees that the building is a public nuisance, and that action must be taken to address the ongoing issues," said Filice. "We look forward to our day in court and the opportunity to resolve this dangerous and unfortunate situation."

The Source: Information in this story came from a lawsuit in U.S. District Court, records from the City of Seattle, and original FOX 13 Seattle reporting and interviews.

