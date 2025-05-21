Rescue underway after boat sinks in Possession Sound near Everett, WA
EVERETT, Wash. - Emergency crews are working to rescue three people still missing after a boat began sinking near Everett on Wednesday.
The Everett Fire Department (EFD) made the initial announcement on social media at around 2:06 p.m.
What they're saying:
Authorities say crews from the EFD, the Everett Police Department and the U.S. Coast Guard are responding to a boat taking on water in Possession Sound, just off Howarth Park.
(Everett Fire Department)
One person has been rescued, but three others remain unaccounted for.
Timeline:
At 2:25 p.m., the EFD sent out an update saying the search for the three missing people was still underway. Multiple resources are responding, including a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter and fire rescue swimmers.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Everett Fire Department.
