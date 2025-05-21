Rescue underway after boat sinks in Possession Sound near Everett, WA

The Brief Emergency crews are working to rescue three people still missing after a boat began sinking in Possession Sound near Everett Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say one person has been rescued. The Everett Fire Department will continue to provide updates as they become available.



Emergency crews are working to rescue three people still missing after a boat began sinking near Everett on Wednesday.

The Everett Fire Department (EFD) made the initial announcement on social media at around 2:06 p.m.

What they're saying:

Authorities say crews from the EFD, the Everett Police Department and the U.S. Coast Guard are responding to a boat taking on water in Possession Sound, just off Howarth Park.

(Everett Fire Department)

One person has been rescued, but three others remain unaccounted for.

Timeline:

At 2:25 p.m., the EFD sent out an update saying the search for the three missing people was still underway. Multiple resources are responding, including a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter and fire rescue swimmers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Everett Fire Department.

