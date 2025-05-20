Dick's Drive-In to open newest location in Everett on June 12

The Brief Dick's Drive-In is opening its 10th location in Everett on June 12, 2025, at 1629 Center Road. The fast food chain is hosting an "Orange Ticket" event, offering customers a chance to win prizes and participate in the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Clues for winning an Orange Ticket are shared online and on social media.



Dick's Drive-In will soon be opening its newest location in Everett, and is holding a special event to celebrate.

What's next:

Dick's announced online that its 10th store will open at 1629 Center Road in Everett on June 12, 2025.

The Seattle-based fast food chain is now promoting its "Orange Ticket" event, a tradition that invites 12 lucky customers to cut the ribbon at the grand opening.

Dick's is dropping clues for landmark locations online and on social media, and those who show up in-person and on time could win an Orange Ticket. There's swag and gift certificates to be won as well.

Orange Ticket holders will also help cut the ribbon at the June 12th grand opening in Everett, and receive a limited-edition art piece.

Dick's launched their ninth location in Federal Way back in 2023.

Find details on the Dick's Drive-In website on how you can participate and celebrate at store #10.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Dick's Drive-In website and social media accounts.

