The Brief Christina Rivas is mourning her daughter, Keilani Harris, who was killed in a Pioneer Square shooting on Saturday. Seattle police are still searching for the suspect responsible for the shooting. Rivas has launched a GoFundMe to support her family after the tragedy.



On Saturday, Christina Rivas lost her daughter in a shooting in Pioneer Square. Her daughter was one of three people who were killed in the shooting, with a fourth person fighting for their life in the hospital.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Seattle police were still searching for the person behind that shooting.

Related article

FOX 13 sat down with Rivas, her pain cutting so deep that talking about what happened is almost unbearable.

"I just want to give her a hug and tell her I love her and I’m sorry, I wish I could’ve saved her," Rivas said.

The last time she saw her daughter Keilani Harris was on Thursday night before she got ready to go out with her friends. She gave her a hug and kiss and told her to be safe.

"I just wish I would’ve given her a tighter hug, a deeper ‘I love you,’ if I would’ve known, I keep replaying that in my mind," Rivas said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The 19-year-old was family-oriented, a ray of sunshine and funny, Rivas said.

"She had a really contagious laugh, you could hear her laugh a mile away, she just loved to lift up the room and had a very fun personality," Rivas said.

She told FOX 13, knowing that the person who stole her daughter’s light is still out there makes her want to throw up.

"I pray that the Lord instills something in your heart to come forward because it’s not right, so many lives are shattered because of this, my beautiful little girl, she was so excited for life," Rivas said.

Right now, she’s finding strength in prayer.

"I do believe I’m going to see my baby one day again, and I am going to see her, I hope the rest of my years fly by so fast, so I can see her again," Rivas said.

She adds, she knows they’re not the only family hurting right now and sends prayers to those families as well. They have since launched a GoFundMe.

The Source: Information in this story is from Seattle Police, GoFundMe, and original FOX 13 Seattle reporting and interviews.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Is Tacoma's Teekah Lewis cold case finally coming to a close? Here's what we know

Over 100 Rite Aid and Bartell Drugs stores to close, including 8 in WA

Marymoor Park announces 2025 summer concert series lineup in Redmond, WA

Olympia, WA man dies at Grand Canyon after lengthy hike

Washington raising price of Discover Pass

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.