3 dead, 1 injured in Downtown Seattle shooting Saturday

Seattle police are investigating a deadly shooting early Saturday morning in the Pioneer Square neighborhood downtown.

Timeline:

The incident broke out around 1 a.m. on May 17, leaving two men and one woman dead in the area of South Washington Street. A fourth victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators were still on scene more than seven hours after the shooting. They are still working to determine the cause and circumstances of the deadly shootout, according to Seattle Police.

What's next:

As of mid-morning on Saturday, no arrests had been made. Detectives ask anyone with more information to contact the Seattle Police Department’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.

