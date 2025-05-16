Man accused of killing Seattle activist Elijah Lewis to be sentenced

The Brief Patrick Cooney is scheduled to be sentenced Friday for the 2023 road rage shooting that killed Seattle activist Elijah Lewis and injured his 9-year-old nephew. Cooney was found guilty of second-degree murder and first-degree assault after prosecutors said he overreacted during a minor traffic encounter on Capitol Hill.



The man convicted of killing Seattle activist Elijah Lewis and injuring his young nephew is scheduled to be sentenced Friday afternoon at the King County Courthouse.

Patrick Cooney faces life in prison after a jury found him guilty earlier this year of second-degree murder and first-degree assault in connection with a 2023 road rage incident.

The backstory:

Lewis, who was 23 at the time, was driving his 9-year-old nephew to a monster truck rally at Lumen Field on April 1, 2023, when he was shot and killed on Capitol Hill. The child was also shot and wounded.

Lewis was known in the community as an entrepreneur and for his activism in protests against police brutality and gun violence.

Elijah Lewis (FOX 13 Seattle)

During the trial, Cooney’s defense team argued he acted in self-defense, claiming Lewis swerved his car toward Cooney, who was riding a rented scooter. Prosecutors said Cooney, 37, had a history of road rage and overreacted to what they described as a minor traffic encounter.

Patrick Cooney (FOX 13 Seattle)

Sentencing for Cooney is scheduled for 2 p.m.

The Source: Information in this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Viral TikTok warns women of convicted rapist released in Seattle

Over 100 Rite Aid and Bartell Drugs stores to close, including 8 in WA

Seattle Seahawks 2025 schedule released, here are all 17 matchups

Marymoor Park announces 2025 summer concert series lineup in Redmond, WA

Viral TikTok captures truck break-in after Seattle Mariners game, despite police presence

Bryan Kohberger back in court for pretrial hearing in Idaho students murder case

'Scared of accountability': Crowd calls out West Seattle leaders at public safety meeting

FBI nabs Thurston County, WA fugitive hundreds of miles from crime scene

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.