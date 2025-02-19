Man convicted in Seattle activist Elijah Lewis road rage death

The Brief Patrick Cooney was found guilty of second-degree murder and first-degree assault in the death of Seattle activist Elijah Lewis and the injury of his nephew. The killing and assault happened during a road rage confrontation on Seattle's Capitol Hill while Lewis was driving his nephew to a monster truck rally. Cooney's sentencing is scheduled for March 14.



Patrick Cooney was found guilty of murder and assault in a 2023 road rage incident that resulted in the death of Seattle activist Elijah Lewis and injury to his nephew.

The jury on Wednesday found Cooney guilty of second-degree murder and first-degree assault, according to the court bailiff to Judge Sean P. O'Donnell.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 14 at 1 p.m.

Elijah Lewis (FOX 13 Seattle)

The backstory:

Cooney was charged with the shooting and killing of Elijah Lewis, a 23-year-old community leader and activist, during a road rage incident on Capitol Hill. The confrontation also resulted in injuries to Lewis's young nephew, who was shot in the leg.

Lewis, known for his participation in protests against police brutality and gun violence, was also an entrepreneur.

On April 1, 2023, Lewis was driving his nephew to a monster truck rally at Lumen Field to celebrate the child's ninth birthday when the shooting happened.

What they're saying:

During the trial, Cooney's defense lawyers argued that he acted in self-defense, claiming that Lewis swerved his car at Cooney, who was riding a rented Lime scooter. Prosecutors, however, contended that Cooney, 37, has a history of road rage and overreacted to what they described as a minor traffic incident.

Patrick Cooney (FOX 13 Seattle)

Testimony during the trial included statements from a paramedic who treated the young boy on the way to the hospital. The paramedic recounted asking the child about the cause of his wound.

The trial took place at the King County Courthouse, where testimony continued until the jury reached its verdict on Wednesday.

The Source: Information in this story came from the court bailiff of Judge Sean P. O'Donnell in King County, Wash., along with witness testimony during the trial.

