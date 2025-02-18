Man stabbed in stomach in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood

The Brief A 37-year-old man was stabbed in the torso in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood Tuesday night. Police say the suspect ran away westbound and officers were unable to locate them.



Seattle police are searching for the person who stabbed a man in the stomach in the Capitol Hill neighborhood Tuesday night.

What we know:

Police say it happened near Broadway and East Pike Street around 7:48 p.m., near the Capitol Hill QFC.

Officers found a 37-year-old man with a stab wound to the torso. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable but serious condition.

The victim appeared to have been involved in an altercation shortly before the stabbing, police said.

The suspect ran from the area westbound, and officers were unable to locate them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Seattle Police Department.

