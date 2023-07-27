New Dick's Drive-In opens in Federal Way

article

The famous Washington burger restaurant, Dick's Drive-In, has opened a new location in Federal Way.

Dick's ninth location is at 32048 Pacific Hwy S at the Commons, and the restaurant is also going out of there way to make Thursday's opening a grand one.

Festivities start on Thursday, which include a ribbon cutting ceremony with King County Councilmember Peter Von Reichbauer, Federal Way Deputy Mayor Susan Honda and many others.

Through Saturday, there will be a DJ, photo booth, face painting, music performances from Mirror Gloss, Rani Weatherby, Brittany Allyson, Liv Victorino, La Fonda Sisters and Pike Street Drummer.

Featured article

In a press release, Jasmine Donovan, President and CFO of Dick’s Drive-In and granddaughter of its co-founder and namesake, Dick Spady had this to say, "We have been in love with this location ever since our first south sound location search in 2017, when over 170,000 customers voted and overwhelmingly said they wanted us to open locations south of Seattle. I’m very grateful to our landlord Merlone Geier, the City of Federal Way and the construction team at Schuchart Construction for making this restaurant possible."

"Dick Spady’s almost 70-year legacy of being a good neighbor and a good employer, is alive and well with his granddaughter Jasmine Donovan and their staff", said Councilmember Pete von Reichbauer. "I am excited that Federal Way is now one the lucky cities where people will be able to satisfy their midnight cravings for Dick’s Deluxe, fries, and milkshakes."