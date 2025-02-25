Seattle ranks in top 5 US markets for high office vacancies

The Brief Office vacancies are on the rise in Seattle. While a number of Western cities are seeing a decline, some are faring better than the national average.



Seattle's office market continues to face challenges into the new year, with vacancy rates placing it among the highest in the nation.

According to a recent report, the city's vacancy rate reached 26.4% in January, ranking it among the top five U.S. markets with the highest vacancy rates.

By the numbers:

This increase in vacancies highlights ongoing struggles in major Western office markets. The Bay Area and San Francisco also reported high vacancy rates, with San Francisco leading the nation at 29.3%.

Despite these challenges, some cities in nearby states are faring better. Los Angeles, for instance, recorded the lowest vacancy rate in the West at 16.4%, one of the lowest nationally. Meanwhile, Phoenix experienced a 3.2% year-over-year increase in asking office rents in January 2025.

Big picture view:

Nationally, the office sector continues to face difficulties, with the overall vacancy rate standing at 19.7% in January, up 180 points year-over-year.

The national average listing rate rose to $33.38 per square foot, a 5.8% increase from the previous year, amid rising vacancies and discounted sales.

Additionally, 44.1 million square feet of office space were delivered nationally, marking the fourth consecutive year of year-over-year decline.

The Source: Information for this report comes from a CommercialEdge report.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Puyallup man killed, family now sending ashes back to Japan: ‘That’s his final trip’

4 arrested following car jacking, crash, chase in Spanaway, WA

‘You steal for a living’: Everett antique store confronts accused serial shoplifters

2 bills aimed at improving community safety in WA advance

Pirate plunders boat motors from Gig Harbor, WA marina

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.