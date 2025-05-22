Federal judge blocks Trump's dismantling of the Department of Education

The Brief A federal judge blocked the Trump administration's plan to dismantle the Department of Education, following a lawsuit by 21 state attorneys general. The injunction reinstates employees and halts the department's closure, with AGs arguing the move is illegal and unconstitutional. The block remains in effect until a merits decision in the legal proceedings is reached.



A Massachusetts federal judge on Thursday issued a preliminary injunction blocking the Trump administration's dismantling of the Department of Education.

Washington and 20 other state attorneys general filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration on March 13, after the President announced plans to lay off half the Department of Education staff. The coalition then filed a motion for preliminary injunction after President Trump signed an executive order to close the department. and transfer student loan management and special education to outside agencies.

What they're saying:

In an 88-page court order, U.S. District Judge Myong Joun granted the request for injunction, temporarily blocking the Trump administration from carrying out their dismantling of the department and ordering them to reinstate all employees fired during their sweeping layoffs.

"Today’s injunction supports the rule of law, and students and educators around the country," said Washington State Attorney General Nick Brown. "Our office will fight illegal and unconstitutional executive orders. And we will continue to win."

Big picture view:

In their arguments, the AGs asserted that Trump's move to eliminate the Department of Education is "illegal and unconstitutional," as it is an executive agency authorized by Congress — and only Congress has the authority to dismantle the department if they vote on it.

They further argued that mass layoffs at the department violate the Adminstrative Procedures Act.

The injunction shall remain in effect until a merits decision is reached in legal proceedings between the multi-state coalition and the Trump administration.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Attorney General's Office and court records from the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Tacoma cold case investigation yields no new evidence in Teekah Lewis case

17 arrested in Kent, WA during ICE raid

Washingtonians will need state permit to buy guns under new law

Activist marks 2 weeks in tree to protest logging near Port Angeles

Rescue underway after boat sinks in Possession Sound near Everett, WA

Murder, arson charges for suspect in Gig Harbor, WA house fire

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.