17 arrested in Kent, WA during ICE raid

The Brief ICE arrested 17 immigrants during a raid at Eagle Beverage in Kent, alleging the company illegally employed individuals without work authorization. The arrested individuals were accused of fraudulently representing their immigration status.



Seventeen immigrants were arrested during an ICE raid in Kent on Tuesday.

According to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a multi-agency investigation was being conducted on Eagle Beverage at the West Valley Business Park in Kent.

The company makes specialty beverage products — beverage mixes, syrups, teas, frappes, cocoa, cider, sweet spices and straws — according to their website.

Federal authorities assert the Eagle Beverage illegally employed immigrants without work authorization.

ICE agents served a search warrant and raided the facility on Monday.

The agency says 17 people had "fraudulently represented their immigration status" and were arrested during the raid.

The Source: Information in this story comes from ICE spokesperson David Yost.

